Koke: Barcelona and Real are title favourites

Diego Simeone's side boast a 100 per cent domestic record this season, as do holders Barca.

However, Koke believes last season's top two in La Liga are favourites to clinch the title.

"We have to be realistic. Real Madrid and Barcelona are favourites to win the League, but Cholo (Simeone) has very clear ideas," Koke told Canal Movistar.

"We don’t just think about winning La Liga. We are also thinking of the Champions League and in taking things game-by-game, but the boss has prepared us very well mentally."

Koke also revealed the impact that Diego Simeone has had on the club, since arriving in 2011.

The former Argentina international guided the club to UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey successes and Koke explained Simeone had turned the club's fortunes around.

"When he arrived we were a group that was sad and depressed, one that was in a slump that the fans whistled at," he continued.

"But he told us we were a great squad and we only had to think about winning.

"He came with the philosophy of taking things a game at a time and from then we have believed in him and the things he does."