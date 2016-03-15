Koller extends Austria deal

Austria coach Marcel Koller has extended his contract until 2017 after successfully guiding the nation to their second European Championship.

Since taking charge in November 2011 Koller has overseen an upturn in their form, his side dropping just two points from 10 matches during qualification for Euro 2016 as they topped Group G - Austria's first successful qualification having co-hosted on their only previous appearance in 2008.

His reward for reaching the finals in France is a new deal with the Austrian Football Federation (OFB).

"Marcel Koller will remain team manager of the national team after Euro 2016," an OFB statement read.

"The 55-year-old Swiss and the OFB have agreed on a contract extension until 2017.

"Since 2011 Marcel Koller has led the national team to number 10 in the FIFA world rankings, and under his leadership the national team succeeded for the first time in qualifying for the European Championship finals."

Austria will meet Portugal, Iceland and Hungary in Group F at Euro 2016.