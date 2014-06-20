Kolo and Yaya Toure's brother passes away

Toure, whose brothers are representing Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup, was also a professional footballer.

Toure's career saw him play as a striker for the likes of Metalurh Donetsk and Nice, and he most recently appeared for Lebanese side Al Safa.

"Kolo and Yaya have learned of the death of their younger brother Toure Oyala Ibrahim. The entire Ivorian delegation to Brazil supports them in this painful circumstance," read a statement from the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF).

"The president of the Ivorian Football Federation and the executive committee are to inform the family of Ivorian football, the death of Ibrahim Toure occurred on Thursday June 19 in Manchester.

"In these painful circumstances, the players of the national team of Cote d'Ivoire as well as the entire Ivorian delegation present in Brazil at the 2014 World Cup are to demonstrate their compassion to Toure brothers, members of the Elephants and the great Toure family."

Manchester Coroners Office confirmed he died of natural causes, with reports suggesting he was undergoing treatment for cancer in the city.

Manchester City, Yaya Toure's current side and Kolo Toure's former employers, extended their condolences.

"The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with Yaya and Kolo Toure following the death of their younger brother Ibrahim," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Ibrahim was a regular visitor to Carrington and was a popular figure among the staff and players and was extremely close to his two older brothers."

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany wrote on social networking site Twitter: "My sincere condolences to the Toure family for the loss of Ibrahim. We are all saddened by this news. Keep strong."