Kolo Toure 'proud' of new Manchester United signing

Kolo Toure said he is "proud" of Eric Bailly after the Ivory Coast defender became Manchester United's first signing under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Bailly, 22, joined United earlier this month from Villarreal in a four-year deal reported to be close to £30million.

The central defender made his international debut in January last year alongside Toure, and is tipped to become one of the nation's next big stars.

"We’re proud of Eric. We're all very happy for his move to Manchester United," the 35-year-old told Sport Ivoire as he gets set to become a free agent with his Liverpool contract due to expire.

"He's a calm guy who works a lot, and today, this work has been noticed by one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

"It's the whole country who's honoured."