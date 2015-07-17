Kompany: City abuzz after Sterling signing

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has welcomed Raheem Sterling to the club's Australian base and has made this promise to him: "You'll feel at home in Manchester".

Sterling landed on the Gold Coast on Friday, and joined City at the five-star RACV Royal Pines Resort.

And although City manager Manuel Pellegrini has declared Sterling a non-starter for Saturday's friendly with Melbourne City, the £49million signing could face Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 24.

"It gives the team a massive buzz," Kompany said of Sterling's signing.

"Every one of the clubs is getting stronger every year and the only way to keep competing with them and be better than them is to get the right players.

"And Raheem, it's been said so many times, is an incredible talent.

"He's been welcomed like he should be."

Kompany added he was relieved not to be facing the livewire striker this season, labelling one of his biggest assets as his pace.

"He's very quick. I'd rather play with him than against him. To have talent and commitment is something very rare," the Belgium skipper said.

"I hear people being worried about him going to a club like Man City but today I can guarantee you he's going to feel at home very quickly.

"And we're all eager to see him perform as he can."

Pellegrini added it's too early for the England striker to play this week, but Sterling could appear at the MCG against Rafa Benitez's Real.

"He's just arrived so he'll be working this week but next week he'll be able to play," the Chilean tactician said.

"He will have a new challenge with our team where he will play with great players and this will improve his game and also improve us."