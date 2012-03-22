Kompany heaps praise on gifted Hazard

City are the latest in a long line of clubs to have been linked with the Lille ace, after manager Roberto Mancini was spotted watching the 21-year-old in action last weekend.

Hazard has reaffirmed his burning desire to leave the Ligue 1 champions in recent months, with the Premier League his preferred destination.

And Kompany believes the prodigious winger is already the real deal and has predicted a bright future for his compatriot.

"My opinion on Eden Hazard is, that he can play in any top team in the world, today or tomorrow as he is an incredibly gifted player," he said on his personal Twitter account.

Reports in February suggested Tottenham Hotspur had emerged as front-runners for his signature after quotes attributed to Hazard suggested a move to White Hart Lane was on the cards.

However, the stories proved to be wide of the mark, while Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all thought to be interested in the youngster.