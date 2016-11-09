Kompany pulled from Netherlands-Belgium match

Vincent Kompany was a last-minute withdrawal from the Belgium XI to face Netherlands, sparking fears of yet another injury for the Manchester City skipper.

Kompany had been named in Roberto Martinez's team at the Amsterdam Arena, but was replaced by Watford defender Christian Kabasele ahead of kick-off.

Groin and calf injuries have severely hampered Kompany in recent years, limiting him to just 22 appearances in all competitions last season and a handful of outings under Pep Guardiola this term.

. will not play tonight and is replaced by Christian Kabasele in the starting 11! November 9, 2016

Guardiola said that Kompany asked to be withdrawn at half-time in City's EFL Cup fixture with Manchester United in October as he was "not ready to play second half".

The Catalan was at pains to stress he had no concerns over his captain's call-up after the weekend's 1-1 home draw with Middlesbrough, telling reporters: "We pray that he's available to play, it will be good for him to get minutes.

"Hopefully he will come back fit."