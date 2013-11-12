Kompany still several weeks away from return
Belgium national team physio Lieven Maesschalck says that it will take another few weeks for Vincent Kompany to return to full fitness.
The Manchester City captain was expected to be out for three weeks after sustaining a thigh injury against Everton last month.
However, Kompany has already missed seven matches, and the Belgian FA have now sent their physio to assess the defender.
Maesschalck told Sky Sports: "I think Vincent is going to be ready in several weeks. We will do everything we can to bring back Vincent in a good way for a long time.
"First of all he had a rupture, a tear into the abductor and then also he has bad luck with a small thing on the front side now, so it's everything together.
"It's not really so long - eight weeks (the potential length of Kompany's lay-off) is nothing in the time of injury; you must respect biology."
Belgium take on Colombia on Thursday before facing Japan next Tuesday.
