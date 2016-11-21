Kondogbia rubbishes talk of Inter exit

Geoffrey Kondogbia remains committed to Inter despite comments from his agent hinting the Nerazzurri are merely a stepping stone in the France international's career.

Since his move from Monaco in June 2015, Kondogbia has failed to live up to a hefty €30million fee, and has struggled this season to break into the first team.

He made his first Serie A start since September in the Milan derby on Sunday, the 23-year-old playing the full 90 minutes as Inter rescued a point late on in a 2-2 draw.

His future at the club came under fresh scrutiny, though, as comments from his representative Jonathan Maarek hinted the player's future lies away from San Siro.

Speaking to France Football, he said: "His arrival at Inter was another step towards getting to one of the biggest clubs in the world. That was the plan and still is."

Kondogbia, however, was quick to insist he remains loyal to Stefano Pioli's side and only his words should be listened to when it comes to his future.

"The words of [my] agent? I am the player, so you have to listen to me, not other people," he said. "I only talk about my future.

"If you have something to ask, then ask me and listen to my words."