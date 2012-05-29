Kone and Tziolis cut from Greece squad

Kone's fate was sealed after the Bologna midfielder was sent-off for violent conduct in Saturday's 1-1 friendly draw against Slovenia, while Monaco's Tziolis did not make the cut due to the ample defensive midfield cover Santos has at his disposal.

Notable absentees from the squad were Panathinaikos goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, along with other Greens players such as left-back Nikos Spiropoulos and right back Loukas Vintra, while promising PAOK striker Stefanos Athanasiadis also missed out.

However, exciting Olympiakos Pireaus' winger Yiannis Fetfatzidis, Schalke 04 defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos and 19-year-old Kaiserslautern midfielder Costas Fortounis were all retained.

Costas Mitroglou of Olympiakos, who spent the season on loan with Atromitos and finished the season with 16 goals, was also included among the attackers along with Nikos Liberopoulos, Giorgos Samaras, Dimitris Salpigidis and Fanis Gekas.

Greece play Armenia in their final warm-up match on May 31 before facing co-hosts Poland in the tournament opener on June 8.

They also face Czech Republic and Russia in Group A.

Greece squad:

Goalkeeepers: Costas Chalkias (PAOK Salonica), Michalis Sifakis (Aris Salonica), Alexis Tzorvas (Palermo).

Defenders: Avraam Papadopoulos (Olympiakos Pireaus), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Werder Bremen), Vassilis Torosidis (Olympiakos Pireaus), Jose Holebas (Olympiakos Pireaus), Stelios Malezas (PAOK Salonica), Yiannis Maniatis (Olympiakos Pireaus), Giorgos Tzavellas (Monaco), Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Schalke).

Midfielders: Yiannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos Pireaus), Grigoris Makos (AEK Athens), Costas Katsouranis (Panathinaikos), Giorgos Fotakis (PAOK Salonica), Costas Fortounis (Kaiserslautern), Giorgos Karagounis (Panathinaikos), Sotiris Ninis (Panathinaikos)

Forwards: Giorgos Samaras (Celtic), Dimitris Salpigidis (PAOK Salonica), Costas Mitroglou (Olympiakos Pireaus), Nikos Liberopoulos (AEK Athens), Fanis Gekas (Samsunspor).