Kone: I want to prove I can cut it at Everton

A fully fit Arouna Kone is desperate to prove he can "cut it" at Everton next season.

The Ivory Coast striker moved to Goodison Park from Wigan Athletic in July 2013, but endured a frustrating 13-month spell on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury sustained in November of the same year.

Kone returned to make 16 appearances in all competitions last term, scoring just once in a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United in December.

The 31-year-old is eager to kick-start his career on Merseyside and believes he will feel the benefit of a full pre-season.

"In terms of my injury, last season really helped me to come back and get fitter," he told Everton's official website.

"When I left Wigan, I knew I was coming to a bigger club, a successful club, and I knew that being surrounded by such a great group of players could have a great impact on myself, so to suffer the injury that I did was very difficult.

"I feel a lot better physically now. The few games that I was able to play last season allowed me to regain a lot of my confidence, which is very important.

"Now it's all about this summer and this pre-season and making sure I set out as I mean to go on. The fans haven't been able to see me at my very best level, but I hope I can get there next season and show them what I am about.

"I am hungry to do that and I want to prove I can cut it here."