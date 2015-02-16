Kone keen to grasp European chance

The Goodison Park outfit visit Young Boys in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday after topping Group H.

For Kone it presents a chance to finally shine in Europe, having been held back by injuries and transfers in the past.

"I'm really happy that we got through the group stages and that now I will have a chance to play more games in this competition," Kone told Everton TV.

"I'm excited about that prospect and hopefully we can go as far as we possibly can in the knockout phase of the tournament.

"It's funny, though, looking back at my career because I have been a bit unfortunate with European tournaments.

"I managed to qualify with Sevilla then I was loaned to Hannover in Germany, so I didn't play the following year.

"It was the same with Levante – we came seventh in the league, got into the Europa League and then I signed for Wigan. Then with Wigan we won the FA Cup and I signed for Everton.

"I have missed out on various European campaigns through things that have happened in my career, so I am looking forward to this occasion."