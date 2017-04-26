Kongolo signs Feyenoord renewal

Terence Kongolo has signed a new contract with Feyenoord until June 2019 to end speculation about his short-term future.

The Netherlands international's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign and clubs such as Everton and Bayer Leverkusen had allegedly kept a close eye on his situation at De Kuip.

Kongolo, 23, has opted against a move abroad, though, and has signed a one-year extension to commit his future to Feyenoord.

"We are very happy that we have been able to renew Terence's contract again," commented sporting director Martin van Geel.

"Terence has been an important player for us for a number of seasons now, also because he can play both as centre-back and as left-back.

"I am convinced that he has the potential to make a similar step up like other players who came through our youth academy, such as Stefan de Vrij, Bruno Martins Indi and Jordy Clasie."

Kongolo has made over 100 Eredivisie appearances for Feyenoord since making his first-team debut in April 2012.

He won the KNVB Beker in 2015-16 and is on track to win his first Eredivisie title this season, with Feyenoord defending a four-point lead over second-placed Ajax with two games to go.