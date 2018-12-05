Koscielny in contention for Arsenal return versus Huddersfield
Unai Emery may be able to include Laurent Koscielny in his Arsenal team for the first time this season against Huddersfield Town.
Laurent Koscielny could make his first-team return after seven months out with an Achilles injury when Arsenal host Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Centre-back Koscielny ruptured his Achilles in the Europa League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid in May, consequently missing the World Cup.
The 33-year-old has made two appearances for Arsenal's youth sides since last week, including 85 minutes in the 2-1 EFL Trophy loss to Portsmouth on Tuesday.
Koscielny will not be involved in the Gunners' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday and will have his fitness assessed ahead of a potential senior comeback versus Huddersfield at Emirates Stadium.
