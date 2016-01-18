Koscielny reveals interest but is happy at Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny revealed clubs have been interested in signing him, but he is content at Arsenal and has no plans to leave.

Koscielny has firmly established himself in the centre of Arsene Wenger's defence in recent years as well as establishing himself at international level with France.

The 30-year-old admitted he's had opportunities to secure a move away from Arsenal, but believes the regular football he is afforded in north London is enabling him to continue growing.

"There were teams interested in me but I always asked myself if it was worth taking the risk," Koscielny told Journal du Dimanche.

"I've seen a good few players leave for a bigger club and find themselves on the substitutes' bench.

"At the start of my career I was often on the bench. I hated it. I said to myself 'never again'.

"For the moment, I have no reason to go and look elsewhere. I have everything I need to develop myself."

Arsenal maintained their place at the top of the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at Stoke City on Sunday, a position which Koscielny relishes being in.

However, he knows there is much more work ahead in order to secure the title in a league which he feels is becoming increasingly competitive.

"The title is not a given, but I'd rather be in this position than chasing the others. There are four months left to play so it will be complicated," Koscielny added.

"The Premier League is becoming more of a level playing field. Average teams can recruit very good players [due to TV money] which until now had only joined the top five teams.

"But after 10 years without a trophy, the FA Cup wins have done us good. For the past three years, we've kept our spine. We know each other better so that allows us to win matches that we would have lost before."