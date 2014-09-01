Koscielny withdraws from France squad

The 28-year-old was involved in a clash of heads with Jeffrey Schlupp early on in Arsenal's 1-1 Premier League draw at Leicester City on Sunday.

Koscielny came off the worse of the two and had to be replaced by Calum Chambers in the 26th minute.

The French Foootball Federation have now confirmed the injury has ended his involvement in the country's forthcoming friendlies against Spain and Serbia.

Koscielny will be replaced in the French squad by Barcelona new boy Jeremy Mathieu.

Mathieu, who moved to the Camp Nou from Valencia during the close-season, has made just two international appearances.