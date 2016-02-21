Koulibaly allegiance a surprise to Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps has mistakenly been keeping taps on Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly for the host nation's Euro 2016 squad.

Deschamps was quizzed on the chances of Aymeric Laporte being called up for the tournament considering his good form for Athletic Bilbao in 2015-16.

The 1998 World Cup-winner said the young Basque faces competition from the likes of Barcelona's Jeremy Mathieu and Napoli's Koulibaly.

"For our defence, I've also been following Kouilibaly," he told French TV program Canal Football Club.

The only problem is, despite being born in France, Koulibaly has played several times for Senegal since making his international debut for the African nation in 2015.

When told of this revelation, a surprised Deschamps responded: "Really? Well, we'll see."