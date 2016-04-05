Kouyate red card withdrawn

Cheikhou Kouyate is free to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday after his red card in West Ham's draw with Crystal Palace was withdrawn.

Midfielder Kouyate was dismissed in the 66th minute of the Upton Park fixture for a foul on Dwight Gayle, who would go on to score and seal a 2-2 scoreline.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said after the game: "Anyone who has anything to do with football knows that is never a red card. It is not even a yellow card, maybe in England not even a foul."

A three-match suspension has been withdrawn and Kouyate, who has featured 27 times in the league for West Ham this season, is available for Arsenal's visit to east London, with Bilic's side chasing points to get back in the race for Champions League football.