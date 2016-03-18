Kouyate signs new West Ham deal

Cheikhou Kouyate has signed a new five-year deal that ties him to West Ham until 2021.

Senegal international Kouyate, who joined from Anderlecht in 2014, has played a key role in the Hammers' impressive season with Slaven Bilic's men fifth in the Premier League and harbouring ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League.

The 26-year-old told West Ham TV: "I am happy to have renewed my contract with West Ham. I am very happy and would like to thank everybody here at the club, the manager, the fans and also my parents. I think that it is the start of the next chapter for us to go on and discover the new stadium.





Cheikhou Kouyate who has just signed a new five year contract stands head and shoulders above most other players! dg March 18, 2016



