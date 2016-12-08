Kovac brothers sign new Frankfurt deals

Eintracht Frankfurt have tied down coach Niko Kovac and his brother and assistant boss Robert to new contracts until 2019.

The Bundesliga club have acted quickly to secure their coaching duo following their strong start since taking over in March.

The Kovac brothers led Frankfurt to safety at the end of last season via a relegation play-off and have overseen a superb opening to this campaign, with their side sitting fifth in the table after 13 games.

Their previous deals were due to expire at the end of the season.

"We have always emphasised that we feel very comfortable in Frankfurt and also at the club," said manager Niko Kovac.

"The potential of Eintracht is great and we will work with full commitment with the club's continued development in our minds.

"In the short time at Eintracht we have had intense experiences - especially the two relegation games. This makes you want more."

Sporting director Fredi Bobic added: "It's a wonderful day for Frankfurt."