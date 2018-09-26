Kovac, Robben praise Augsburg after draw

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac praised Augsburg after his team were held to a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

The reigning champions dropped points in the league for the first time this season, an 86th-minute goal from Felix Gotze cancelling out Arjen Robben's opener.

Kovac was impressed by Augsburg, who collected just their fifth point from as many league games this campaign.

"Augsburg did a very, very good job over 90 minutes. They stifled our build-up play," he said.

"It wasn't easy to get out of our own half. When we did we failed to convert our chances into goals. Then it's always very tight in the Bundesliga.

"We'd have liked to take three points but unfortunately failed. We'll try to do better away to Berlin."

Despite the late setback, Bayern remain top of the table, although their lead was cut to two points by Werder Bremen.

Robben, who took his tally to three league goals in four games, said the visitors deserved their point.

"My goal doesn't count. If you're one in front you must win the match," the Dutchman said.

"Augsburg turned in a superb display with lots of courage and rewarded themselves. The equaliser wasn't completely undeserved, we didn't do a good job.

"We should have been more patient and created better chances. We often failed to find solutions, but we had enough chances to close it out earlier."

Bayern get a chance to return to winning ways when they visit Hertha Berlin on Friday.