Kovacic will be 'great' - Benitez

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez lauded new signing Mateo Kovacic as much-needed depth and "quality" for his club.

Kovacic, 21, completed his move from Inter to Real on Tuesday in a deal reportedly worth €30million.

Speaking after his side overcame Galatasaray 2-1, Benitez said the Croatia international was an important signing.

Benitez said Kovacic would also provide cover for his countryman Luka Modric, who was sidelined with a thigh injury for three months last season.

"He's a quality player," Benitez was quoted as saying by AS.

"As we all know, the team suffered last season when Modric was out injured and he gives us another option.

"He is not a typical, defensive midfielder - he offers quality. He joins the attack, he's dynamic, passes the ball well and has a decent shot.

"He doesn't shy away from his responsibilities and that will make him a great player for Real Madrid."