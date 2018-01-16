Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
France Under-21 midfielder Vincent Koziello has swapped Nice for Cologne in a deal said to be worth roughly €3million.
Cologne have sealed the signing of Vincent Koziello from Nice on a four-and-a-half-year contract.
Promising midfielder Koziello, a France Under-21 international, has cost the Bundesliga club a fee believed to be in the region of €3million.
The 22-year-old will link up with his new team-mates on Wednesday and could make his debut against Hamburg this weekend.
Koziello said in a statement: "[Cologne were] very zealous in their pursuit of me. We had some good talks and I felt well right away.
"I am coming to a big club in a strong league, but I also have the ambition to play as quickly as possible and to help the club achieve its goals."
