Kramaric bags work permit for Leicester move

New Leicester City signing Andrej Kramaric has been granted a work permit to complete his transfer from Rijeka.

The Croatian club published a statement last week announcing the move, which was completed for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League outfit subsequently confirmed the transfer on their website last Thursday, with Kramaric signing a contract until June 2018.

"We've watched Andrej for a long time, so we knew we were signing a player that could add great quality to English football," said Pearson. "I'm delighted that the relevant authorities have seen the situation the same way.

"He's an extremely talented young footballer and I'm delighted we've been able to finalise his signing.

"He is potentially a very important addition for us.”

Kramaric, who is available to face Stoke City on Saturday, added: "I feel very nice, it’s my pleasure to be here, and I hope I can do my best here.

"The stadium is very nice and the training facility is big. This is another world to Croatia. My first impressions are very good.

"The people that I have met here in Leicester so far, I feel that they live for football. I really think I will enjoy it here.

"I am very excited to be here. I will do my best to show the fans who I am and I will try to score goals."