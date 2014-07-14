Kramer: 'can't remember much' of World Cup win

With Sami Khedira hurting his ankle in the warm-up, Kramer, 23, was brought in for his first competitive start at international level.

But Kramer lasted just 32 minutes at the Maracana on Sunday, sustaining a head injury and was substituted.

He could remember little as he celebrated with his team-mates, but was more focused on trying to wish his grandmother a happy birthday.

"I can't remember very much but it doesn't matter now," Kramer said.

"I have to send regards to my grandmother. She has a birthday today and I couldn't reach her."

Germany defender Jerome Boateng never doubted his team as he saw a tiring Argentina before Mario Gotze's 113th-minute winner.

"Argentina defended well, but tired in extra-time, and we had more energy," he said.

"I've always believed in the victory."