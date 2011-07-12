Kranjcar: If Modric leaves Spurs, I will stay

Kranjcar fell down the pecking order in N17 last season, making just four competitive starts throughout the campaign, despite scoring successive winning goals against Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland in February.

This led to the 26-year-old being linked with a move away from London, with the likes of Liverpool, Dynamo Kiev and AS Roma all believed to hold an interest in signing the former Portsmouth star.

But with Croatia team-mate and fellow midfielder Luka Modric heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, Kranjcar believes his future could still lie in North London if the Blues are able to seal a big-money move for his countryman.

"I'm quite calm about the situation at the moment but of course it will be nice to see how things will end," Kranjcar told Sportske Novosti.

"This summer's transfer window will be one of the most interesting moments in my career.

"But one thing is certain, if Tottenham sell Luka Modric, I will stay. However, if Luka stays, I will probably be loaned out somewhere."

Kranjcar arrived at White Hart Lane from Portsmouth in the summer of 2009 and was a regular feature in the side which secured a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League during his first season at the club.