Kristoffer Ajer expects Celtic to keep pushing in hunt for treble treble

Kristoffer Ajer expects no respite as Celtic continue their treble treble quest after clinching a place in the William Hill Scottish Cup final.

The Hoops’ 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday set up a meeting with Hearts at the national stadium next month.

And with an 11-point lead over Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership, the Parkhead club are on the cusp of an eighth successive title with the first of five remaining fixtures at Hibernian next Sunday.

The 20-year-old Norway defender said: “When you play for Celtic everyone wants to beat you every single game so we know that Hibs will make it really difficult for us next week.

“We will need to be on top of our game there and so there is a lot of work to do before the end of the season.

“We know that we need to win a few more games in the league and also we have a big game in the cup final.

“There is a lot of games to be played before that. Any team you meet in a cup final will be difficult.

“Hearts are a really strong side as well and they made it difficult for us earlier (in the season) and I am sure they will make it as tough this time.”

Ajer has been one of the top performers for Celtic this year and is happy to continue his personal progress under Neil Lennon, who took over until the end of the season in February, when Brendan Rodgers departed for Leicester City.

He said: “I feel I am on the right way with my development.

“The gaffer and the staff has helped me a lot as well as other players in the squad so I just want to keep performing and helping the team as much as possible.”