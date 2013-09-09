Kroos patient over Bayern contract talks

Kroos has played in all of Bayern's competitive games this season under new boss Pep Guardiola and will see his current contract run out at the end of next season.

However, the 23-year-old, who joined the Bavarian club from Hansa Rostock as a teenager, claims no talks have taken place over a new deal.

"It has not even been discussed, so I currently cannot give an answer," he told Bild.

"Let's wait and see."

Kroos was on the scoresheet in Germany's 3-0 win over Austria on Friday, playing in midfield alongside Mesut Ozil.

Ozil completed a move to Arsenal for a club-record fee last week and Kroos believes the value attached to German players is at an all-time high thanks to the Bundesliga's recent successes.

He continued: "The appreciation of German players abroad has increased tremendously. This is a sign of quality."