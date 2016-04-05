Kroos settled at Real, says brother

Felix Kroos feels his brother Toni has settled in well to the new Real Madrid regime under Zinedine Zidane, and has no plans to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as far as he is aware - despite links with the Premier League.

The Germany international has featured heavily since Zidane took over the Real helm in January and was integral to their Clasico victory over arch-rivals Barcelona on Saturday.

Frenchman Zidane is the third coach he has worked under since making the move to the Spanish capital from Bayern Munich in 2014 for a fee believed to be in the region of €19million, having also played under Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

But despite that changing of the guard and repeated newspaper links with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, Kroos' brother feels he is not likely to move on any time soon.

"I think he [Toni] got along with every coach not only in Madrid until now - and this is currently the case as well [with Zidane], as he told me," Felix, who is currently on loan with Union Berlin from Werder Bremen, told Omnisport.

"So it [the changing of coaches] is not a reason for him to leave Madrid. If he leaves them, I don't think that the coach is the reason. That would be his personal decision then. But I don't think that there is anything planned right now."

Felix added that although the Germany international is not looking to leave Madrid, he does have the type of game that would fit in well in the Premier League.

"If you are able to play a great ball, you'll fit everywhere," he added. "I don't think that's a problem for him.

"The only adjustment would be that he couldn't celebrate Christmas, because there would be matches too [rather than a winter break, as in Spain or Germany].

"But I guess you can get used to that, that would work. There is always so much [transfer] talk, especially in England or in Spain."

The elder Kroos is expected to be part of Germany's Euro 2016 squad and will be looking to add a European Championship winners' medal to his personal collection, although his brother does not believe the world champions should necessarily be considered favourites for the tournament.

"You always have to count on Spain, [and] France has a good team [and] plays at home. There's no favourite for me," Felix said.

"Of course, Germany is a team for tournaments, that’s what they always proved. They can go far, but I wouldn't want to name a favourite."