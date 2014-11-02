Krul: Togetherness key to Newcastle revival

Since slumping to a 4-0 defeat at Southampton in September that saw disgruntled supporters more vocal than ever in calling for manager Alan Pardew to be sacked, Newcastle have reached the League Cup quarter-finals during a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions that has included four successive wins.

A 1-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday saw Pardew's men climb to the comfort of midtable in the Premier League and Krul puts that down to a collective desire to improve.

"To win four in a row is incredible," the Dutchman told the club's official website.

"The spirit we showed again [against Liverpool] is what we've showed the last week, we've just kept grafting for each other.

"Every single player on that pitch is really working hard for each other, so it's nice.

"We've stuck together. We've been unlucky at the start [of the season].

"We've had a lot of stick - some I've agreed with, some I really didn't agree with.

"But now, we've just turned it around and we look like a solid team with some real quality up front."