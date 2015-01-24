Kruse: Asian Cup history 'the focus' for Australia

Two goals from Tim Cahill helped to see off China 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Thursday, setting up a last-four showdown against the United Arab Emirates away in Newcastle on Tuesday, following the latter's shock penalty shootout victory over Japan.

Postecoglou's side are just 90 minutes away from reaching a second consecutive final in the Asian Cup and Kruse acknowledged the chance to write their names into the history books was a strong motivator.

Australia's women's team won the Asian Cup in 2010.

"It's been the focus from the beginning," Kruse said.

"We could be first team to win major silverware for Australia. To do it on home soil would be something special.

"It's always been the focus to come here and get the job done.

"The job is to win the tournament. In saying that, we take it each game as it comes and that begins with UAE on Tuesday."

Kruse said he was surprised to see Japan eliminated on Friday but rubbished claims Australia would now have an easier path to the final.

"We're under no illusion that the game on Tuesday is going to be (anything other than) extremely difficult. Some people may say we're already in the final but we're not looking at it that way," the Bayer Leverkusen winger said.

"We saw the game last night, maybe it was an upset but it's still going to be a difficult game. We'll just focus on our game plan, we'll stick to that and hopefully we'll be alright.

"UAE are not going to be easy, we'll show them the due respect they deserve. They've got some quality players, in particular their number 10 [Omar Abdulrahman].

"They've just knocked off the reigning champions and they've put in some great performances in this tournament.

"But if we stick to our game-plan, the result will be in our favour."

Three of the four quarter-finals have gone to extra-time and two to penalties, a scenario Kruse and Co. are keen to avoid on Tuesday night.

"Obviously we want to finish the game in 90 minutes and we're confident we'll do that," he said.

"The way we've been playing, we press teams and work them around so much that in the final 30 minutes they're off their feet.

"Hopefully we can do that again on Tuesday and it doesn't go to extra time."