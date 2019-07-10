Arsenal risk losing young talent as European giants swoop
Arsenal midfielder Krystian Bielik could be on his way out of the Emirates, with Milan expressing interest in the youngster.
The 21-year-old has been sent on loan to Birmingham, Walsall and Charlton since arriving at the club in January 2015.
Bielik hoped to be rewarded for his patience with a first-team squad place ahead the 2019/20 campaign but the Evening Standard reports that he is not in boss Unai Emery’s plans.
The Gunners hierarchy would like the Poland Under-21 international to sign a new contract before heading back out on loan.
But interest from Milan could be difficult for the 21-year-old to resist despite Arsenal’s reluctance to sell the player.
Bielik made 31 appearances for Charlton last season as they earned promotion from League One and he currently has a deal until 2021 with the Premier League side.
He impressed during the recent European Under-21 Championship, scoring two goals in three games during the group stage – including the winner against hosts Italy.
The report adds that the Pole’s path to the first team in north London will be further complicated if Arsenal make a concerted push to complete the signing of Southampton’s Mario Lemina.
