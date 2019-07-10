Arsenal risk losing young talent as European giants swoop

The 21-year-old has been sent on loan to Birmingham, Walsall and Charlton since arriving at the club in January 2015.

Bielik hoped to be rewarded for his patience with a first-team squad place ahead the 2019/20 campaign but the Evening Standard reports that he is not in boss Unai Emery’s plans.

The Gunners hierarchy would like the Poland Under-21 international to sign a new contract before heading back out on loan.

But interest from Milan could be difficult for the 21-year-old to resist despite Arsenal’s reluctance to sell the player.

Bielik made 31 appearances for Charlton last season as they earned promotion from League One and he currently has a deal until 2021 with the Premier League side.

He impressed during the recent European Under-21 Championship, scoring two goals in three games during the group stage – including the winner against hosts Italy.

The report adds that the Pole’s path to the first team in north London will be further complicated if Arsenal make a concerted push to complete the signing of Southampton’s Mario Lemina.

