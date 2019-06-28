Young Arsenal defender wants to leave this summer – report

Krystian Bielik looks set to quit Arsenal this summer, with clubs from around Europe said to be vying for his signature.

Bielik spent last season on loan with Lee Bowyer's Charlton, impressing for the Addicks as the won promotion from League One via the play-offs.

He continued his form into the Under-21 European Championships for Poland, scoring in victories over Belgium and Italy.

With Arsenal's defence needing an overhaul, some Gunners have called on Unai Emery to give Bielik a chance in the first team.

Bielik has never played in the Premier League for Arsenal since signing in 2015, and has only ever appeared in the first team twice.

Since then, Arsenal have gone into the market for other young players in his position – although Bielek can also play in defensive midfield – who have been able to make a greater impact.

With Arsenal's transfer budget at around £45m - and Emery keen to bring in expensive signings like Kieran Tierney, William Saliba and Wilfried Zaha - they may be forced to sell to fund further moves. Bielik could be a necessary sacrifice.

