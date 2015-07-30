Kukesi - Legia match abandoned

Thursday's UEFA Europa League qualifying tie between Kukesi and Legia Warsaw has been abandoned after a player from the Polish side was injured by an object apparently thrown from the crowd.

Legia had taken a 2-1 lead in the third-qualifying-round first leg through Jakub Rzezniczak, but the game in Albanian capital Tirana would not resume.

Away midfielder Ondrej Duda fell to the turf in the visitors' celebrations of their second goal, and had to have his head bandaged while the sides waited for the game to resumed.

Legia players located the object in question, apparently a rock or stone, and urged Swiss referee Stephan Klossner to take action.

Around 20 minutes after the incident, UEFA's match delegate called the game off.