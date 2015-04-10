Kuyt agrees one-year deal with Feyenoord

The former Netherlands international spent three years with Feyenoord before departing for Liverpool in August 2006.

Kuyt became a big fans' favourite at Anfield for his workmanlike performances and won the League Cup in 2011, as well as earning runners-up medals in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

A move to Fener followed ahead of the 2012-13 season and Kuyt has claimed the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup during his time at the club.

He will now return to the Eredivisie and Kuyt is keen to help bring success to Feyenoord.

"It's really nice to be closing nine years abroad," he told Feyenoord's official website.

"I have enjoyed my time in Turkey, had three wonderful seasons and won everything there is to win.

"It is now a good time to return. I am very fit and feel a great drive to make a success of my time at De Kuip. Hopefully there will be one difference to my first period, I really want to win a prize."