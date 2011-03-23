Kuyt pledges future to Liverpool

The new deal, which will keep the Dutchman at Anfield until 2014, is due to be signed by the player when he returns from international duty.

“I want to stay because the club is showing ambition,” said Kuyt. “The team is getting stronger and my family absolutely love it here. I hope I will sign my new contract very soon.”

Kuyt is Liverpool’s top scorer in the Premier League this season, with 10 goals to his name, and recently endeared himself further to The Kop by netting a hat-trick against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After an underwhelming start to the season, Liverpool now find themselves four points behind fifth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League.

Kuyt himself puts this resurgence down to Liverpool’s activity in the January transfer market, thanks to John Henry and the Fenway Group.

“With Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll arriving, we have become stronger and I have a strong suspicion that the club will reinforce again in the summer,” he said. “This helps my belief that we will be playing for trophies again next season.”

Another major factor in Liverpool’s upturn in form is the return of Kenny Dalglish to the managerial hot-seat. Since taking over, the club have taken 20 points from their last 10 games, and now have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe.

While it is expected that Dalglish will be offered a permanent deal, nothing has been forthcoming and Kuyt has urged the owners to act swiftly to assure the fans and players that Kenny is there for the long haul.

“It’s better for everyone that the matter is resolved. The manager has done a great job so far.”

