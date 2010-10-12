Kuyt suffers serious ankle injury

The Liverpool forward had to come off just before the half-hour mark in the Group E match when he landed awkwardly after jumping for a ball with Sweden's Daniel Majstorovic.

"Dirk wanted to play on but our doctor prevented that and told me to substitute him," Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk told a news conference after his side's 4-1 win.

"He is now in a hospital but following the doctor's first opinion it could be very serious and keep him sidelined for a long time."

The unlucky Kuyt had to pull out of the squad preparing for Euro 2012 qualifying matches in September after injuring his shoulder during a training session with the national team.