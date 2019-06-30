Kylian Mbappe’s refusal to sign contract extension could spark bidding war

Kylian Mbappe has no intention of extending his contract at PSG, write Marca.

The France international hinted at the end of last season that he could seek a new challenge away from the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe became the most expensive teenager of all time when he joined PSG from Monaco for £116m in 2017.

However, the World Cup winner does not see his long-term future at the club and will not commit to a new deal.

The 20-year-old's contract expires in 2022, and his refusal to sign fresh terms could force PSG to cash in.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Mbappe in recent weeks, although they would struggle to match his current salary.

