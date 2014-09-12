La Liga: Almeria 1 Cordoba 1

Almeria arguably had the better chances, but were unable to find a winner at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Francisco's men opened the scoring through a wonderfully controlled finish from Edgar Mendez, but Cordoba pulled level in the 19th minute through Federico Cartabia.

The home side had two penalty shouts waved away either side of half-time, while Fernando Soriano came desperately close to a winner when his header rebounded off the crossbar.

Almeria moved ahead in the 12th minute when Ximo's excellent deep cross from the right found Mendez on the left of the area and the midfielder guided a superb side-footed volley into the far corner.

Cordoba were behind for just seven minutes, though, Cartabia keeping his composure to slot past Ruben after receiving Fidel's neat throughball in the area.

Almeria appealed strongly for a penalty when Wellington Silva tumbled in the area under Jose Crespo's challenge, but referee Fernanda Teixeira was unmoved.

Teixeira had another call to make shortly after the restart when Tomer Hemed's goalbound header appeared to strike the arm of Edu Campabadal, but the official again chose not to point to the spot.

Hemed then wasted a golden opportunity when he sprung the offside trap but took a woeful second touch and could only shoot wide.

Cordoba enjoyed a brief spell of pressure, but the hosts continued to create the better opportunities and Soriano was particularly unlucky to crash a header against the crossbar with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Cordoba almost snatched a winner deep into injury time when Mike Havenaar broke clear and forced a fine save from Ruben.