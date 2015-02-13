La Liga: Almeria 2 Real Sociedad 2

David Moyes' side were twice forced to come from behind to claim a point from their trip to the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos, with Canales' fine individual effort shortly after half-time enough for Sociedad.

Almeria were in front inside five minutes when Sociedad keeper Geronimo Rulli brought Thievy Bifouma down, and Verza stepped up to score from the penalty spot.

Sociedad were level shortly before the half-hour mark with their first attempt on goal resulted in Imanol Agirretxe flicking a header beyond Julian in the Almeria goal.

However, the hosts regained the lead five minutes prior to the break when Hemed converted from close range after a superb Bifouma run down the right.

Sociedad wasted little time after half-time restoring parity after the interval, though, as Canales netted superbly in the 48th minute.

Almeria pushed hard for a winner, but Moyes' team held firm to take a point back to San Sebastian.