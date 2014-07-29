La Liga boss wants cream of the crop in Spain

The likes of James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez and Toni Kroos will all play in Spain's top flight next term following big-money, close-season transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Gareth Bale turned his back on the Premier League to join Real last year, and his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo also left England to try his luck in Spain.

And La Liga boss Javier Tebas is determined to ensure the competition continues to attract the leading footballers on the planet.

He said: "We are not going to stop. We want the best 500 players.

"We want to make sure we have the biggest clubs and also the best players from the whole world in our league."

Tebas also signalled his intention to try and bridge the gap between revenue earned by clubs in England and those in Spain, while also ensuring La Liga is more accessible for fans across the globe.

"It is impossible to compare us with the Premier League from a commercial perspective. What we are trying to do is get closer to them," he added.

"We have been in Asia but right now our aim is to bring more teams from La Liga to this part of the world. We are working on this, it's a long-term project and is why we are here in the United States.

"There is a lot of support out here for Real Madrid and Barcelona. Our goal is to bring more teams here from La Liga so the football supporters in the United States can get used to them as well."