La Liga: Celta Vigo 1 Elche 1

Eduardo Berizzo's Celta dominated proceedings from first whistle to last at a sodden Balaidos on Monday, and were set for a deserved win when Krohn-Dehli gave them the lead with a well-taken finish on the hour mark.

However, controversy was to follow, as referee Carlos Velasco adjudged the Dane to have tripped Elche striker Victor Rodriguez in the area with five minutes remaining.

The decision appeared harsh, but David Lomban was on hand to send Sergio Alvarez the wrong way from the penalty spot to earn Elche an unlikely draw that moves them two points clear of the relegation zone.