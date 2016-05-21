La Liga chief wants Real to beat Atletico in Champions League final

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that he wants Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in next weekend's Champions League final.

Tebas courted controversy in the lead-up to the first Clasico of the season back in November by declaring that he grew up a Real fan in his native Costa Rica.

And the LFP chief, who has been in post since April 2013, has once again voiced his support for Los Merengues in the lead-up to next Saturday's showpiece at San Siro.

"Atletico's intensity is tremendous and they're a team who are very difficult to score against," Tebas said, in quotes reported by Marca.

"As a Madrid fan I'd like them to win but Atletico are very competitive, create a lot of chances and you never know with them - it may be their moment for revenge."

Real will square off again square off against local rivals Atletico in the Champions League final after overcoming their local rivals 4-1 after extra-time in the 2014 showpiece.

Zinedine Zidane's team have won just one of the 10 Madrid derby meetings since that game in Lisbon.

Antoine Griezmann netted a second-half winner at the Santiago Bernabau to settle their most recent clash in February.