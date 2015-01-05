La Liga: Cordoba 2 Granada 0

A 5-0 thumping at Barcelona preceding the mid-season break stands as Cordoba's only loss over five games in all competitions and their second league win of the campaign lifted them above Granada into 18th place.

Granada edged a 2-1 aggregate triumph over their opponents in the Copa del Rey last month, but they had no such joy at the Estadio Nuevo Arcangel on this occasion and are without a Liga win since September.

Miroslav Djukic's men made the brighter start and were rewarded with the opening goal as Ghilas produced a clinical finish when Patrick Ekeng's speculative cross found its way though a crowded Granada penalty area.

Cordoba dealt a decisive blow two minutes before half-time, with Andone afforded space to convert Federico Cartabia's centre.

The shine was taken off an impressive evening for the hosts as Ghilas departed injured with an hour played, but they now just one point from safety