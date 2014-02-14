La Liga: Elche 0 Osasuna 0

Back in the top flight for the first time in over two decades, Elche may come to rue Coro's spot-kick blunder just after the hour mark against his former club as both sides sit five points above the drop zone.

Coro blazed over from 12 yards after 61 minutes and his miss saw the match end in an uninspiring draw at the Estadio Martinez Valero.

After a careless foul by Osasuna's Alejandro Arribas, the striker failed to add to his four La Liga goals this season.

And with only 43 league goals between them all season, a winner never looked likely, although the hosts had substitute goalkeeper Manuel Herrera to thank for their clean sheet.

The 32-year-old had replaced Tono after 76 minutes and was called into action immediately, tipping over Francisco Silva's chipped effort.

The visitors' best chance came after only five minutes, Oriol Riera heading straight at Tono, who saved well.