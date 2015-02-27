La Liga: Espanyol 1 Cordoba 0
Espanyol inflicted further misery on La Liga's bottom side Cordoba with a 1-0 home win on Friday.
Abraham proved to be the match-winner, with a well-taken goal two minutes prior to the interval.
The former Barcelona man ran on to Felipe Caicedo's knockdown and thumped a low drive into the bottom left-hand corner from just outside the area.
Victory lifted Espanyol up to eighth, while Cordoba remain rock bottom, having lost six matches in succession.
