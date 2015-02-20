La Liga: Getafe 2 Espanyol 1

Pablo Sarabia and Alvaro Vazquez were on target for the hosts, who closed out the three points despite Anaitz Arbilla pulling one back for Espanyol during the closing stages.

Quique Sanchez Flores' team are now up to 11th place and seven points above the bottom three ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Epanyol goalkeeper Francisco Casilla was forced into an early save from Sarabia, and Pedro Leon missed the target from close quarters before Getafe made the 33rd-minute breakthrough.

Alexis' cross found Sarabia to coolly finish and, having been confronted with by a largely toothless Espanyol side in the opening 45 minutes, Flores' men doubled their advantage 12 minutes into the second period.

Vazquez blasted home an unstoppable strike, with Sarabia the provider on this occasion.

That goal appeared to shock Espanyol into action as Lucas Vazquez, twice, and Felipe Caicedo were denied by Getafe goalkeeper Jonathan Lopez.

Lopez had no answer to Arbilla's rasping 25-yard volley in the 89th minute but Getafe held on and moved to within three points of eighth-placed Espanyol.