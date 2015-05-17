La Liga more important than Champions League - Busquets

Sergio Busquets believes that claiming the Liga title is more important for newly-crowned champions Barcelona than potential UEFA Champions League success.

Barcelona headed to Atletico Madrid on Sunday needing to match Real Madrid's result at Espanyol to secure a 23rd Liga trophy and, while Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick inspired Carlo Ancelotti's men to a 4-1 win, the Catalans cruised.

Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game with 25 minutes to go against an Atletico side far from their best and that proved to be enough, as Barca won the title for the seventh time in 10 years.

A treble is now on the cards as Barca prepare for finals in both the Copa del Rey and Champions League, but Busquets is adamant that winning La Liga is the most crucial.

"It [La Liga] is the most important," he is quoted as saying by AS. "It is all year and you play everyone home and away. The Champions League is the most prestigious, but this is more important.

"Last year we struggled a lot - we were not at the level of champions. This year we have been on the right track.

"This is the first [trophy], now it is time to celebrate because it is the most difficult competition.

"You can't win every year. The cycle is not over. We are a very young team and there are a lot of players here from the Pep [Guardiola] era.

"Now we have one trophy, we are missing two and there are two games to go. It is an historic season."