La Liga players support RFEF with strike action

Spanish football's players' union (AFE) has aligned itself with the country's football federation (RFEF) in the ongoing row over the distribution of television money.

The RFEF announced on Wednesday that it was to suspend all domestic competitions from May 16 due to a dispute with the government.

The disagreement centres on a new law concerning how money from television deals is dished out, with women's football and the men's third tier set to benefit from a new centralised system.

A statement on the RFEF's official website subsequently confirmed that all competitions would be suspended before the penultimate round of La Liga matches this season, which would have potential implications for the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on May 30.

Liga de Futbol Profesional (LFP) plans to take legal action over the move, but AFE held a news conference on Thursday to voice its support for the RFEF.

Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Iker Casillas, Dani Parejo and Carlos Vela were among the La Liga players present for the briefing.

AFE president Luis Rubiales said: "We have decided to call this strike not to go all out on the offensive but in defence of our rights which we believe have been infringed."

LFP issued a statement later in the day warning that a strike would be illegal.