La Liga president would welcome Rooney, De Gea

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he would be delighted if Manchester United duo David de Gea and Wayne Rooney decided to move to the Spanish top flight, labelling the latter a "Premier League icon".

Former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper De Gea saw a move back to the Spanish capital with Real Madrid break down in the closing stages of the most recent transfer window, while England captain Rooney has spent the last 11 years at Old Trafford.

And Tebas, who this week revealed he is a Real Madrid supporter ahead of the upcoming Clasico, declared he would love to see the two players ply their trade in La Liga, citing Gareth Bale as an example of a player improving following a switch from the Premier League to Spain.

"I'd like to have seen Rooney play in Spain," Tebas told Spanish newspaper AS. "I'd like to have seen a Premier League icon play in our league.

"De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and I wish he played in our league, regardless of who for.

"In light of how quickly [players like] Neymar and James [Rodriguez] have adapted to a new environment, they've been a boost for the league.

"Bale has also been a big pull. He's a star of the highest level and having a big impact on Wales, and in addition, Madrid have helped Bale improve and to have more of an international presence."